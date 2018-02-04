The number of people applying to university has dropped for the second year in a row.

New figures show that just over 5,000 fewer people – about 0.9% – applied to start degree courses this autumn by January 15, compared to the same point last year.

The fall is down to fewer UK applicants, driven by a drop in the number of 18-year-olds in the country, according to data published by the admissions service, Ucas.

But the data also reveals an increase in overseas students, with the numbers of international applicants from the EU rising above 100,000 for the first time this year.

Overall, 559,030 would-be students applied to start degree courses at UK universities this autumn by the key January deadline, 5,160 fewer (0.9%) than the same point in 2017.

A breakdown shows that there were 12,420 fewer UK applicants, a 2.6% drop compared to last year.

Most of this comes from a drop in 18 and 19-year-olds submitting applications, accounting for 70% of the fall in UK applicants, Ucas said. The rest was from fewer people aged 20 and over applying.

There has been a fall in the number of 18-year-olds in the UK, Ucas said, with the population down by 2.5%, a trend that is predicted to continue until 2020.

But the figures also show that while UK applicant numbers have dropped, rising numbers of international students are considering studying in the UK.

There were 7,300 more applicants from outside the UK – up 7.7% on last year

In total, 58,450 people from nations outside the EU had applied by the January deadline, up 11.1%, along with 43,510 from EU countries (a 3.4% increase) – taking the total numbers to above 100,000 for the first time.

It means that overall, nearly a fifth (18%) of those who applied for degree courses by this point were from outside the UK.

Last year, in the wake of Brexit, saw a drop in the number of EU students planning to study at a UK university.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of vice-chancellors’ group Universities UK, said “This small drop in applicant figures can be attributed largely to the fall in the number of 18-year-olds across the UK population. This group makes up half of all UK applicants to universities.

“But the demand for courses from 18-year-olds across the UK remains strong, highlighting the continued demand for university education.”

Mr Jarvis added that the increase in international applications shows that the UK “remains one of the most attractive destinations in the world” for overseas students.

“It is worth remembering that Ucas undergraduate application figures provide only a partial picture of what is going on in relation to international students. Nearly a half of international (non-EU) students study at postgraduate level, so will not apply via the Ucas undergraduate route. Of those who study at undergraduate level, only around 60% are accepted via the Ucas route.”

The latest figures show that 18-year-olds across the country are more likely to apply for a degree course than ever before.

In England alone, more than one in three 18-year-olds (37.4%) applied this year, up 1.1% on last year, and up 38% compared to 2012 – the year that tuition fees were trebled to £9,000.

In Northern Ireland, the application rate this year was 47.5%, in Wales it was 32% and in Scotland, 32.5%, although around a third of Scottish university admissions do not go through Ucas.

The statistics also show that the gender gap is widening, with young women in England now 36% more likely to apply than men.

Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said: ‘Today’s figures show that UK higher education continues to be a highly popular choice for 18-year-olds, and draws students of all ages from around the world to the UK.

“However, the application data also highlights continuing falls in demand from older students and to nursing courses in England. These are challenges for everyone involved in higher education to work on together. We must continually seek to evaluate what works well, and what doesn’t.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “University application rates for 18-year-olds remain at record levels, including those from disadvantaged areas. This shows that they continue to see the value of higher education.

“We are also clear that we do not want university to be seen as the only option for school leavers.

“That is why we are investing in apprenticeships and technical qualifications to allow people to choose

a route that is right for them.”