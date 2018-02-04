The driver of a classic Mini has died and two passengers are in hospital after the car collided with a BMW in Greater Manchester.

The 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Leigh on Sunday afternoon, said police.

His passengers, men aged 32 and 41, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics.

The cars were travelling in opposite directions on St Helens Road when the crash happened at about 4.55pm, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said, as the force appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Pc Anthony Pye, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have specially trained officers supporting the families at this incredibly difficult time and my thoughts remain with them.

“St Helens Road was closed for around five hours whilst investigation work was carried out and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision remain ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information or dash-cam footage to please contact police.”

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries in the crash and remained at the scene to speak with officers, the force said.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is advised to contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 846 4741 or 101 quoting reference number 1512 of 04/02/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.