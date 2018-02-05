A father who killed his daughter in a caravan because he could no longer cope with her mental health problems, and then tried to murder her mother, is due to be sentenced.

Richard Kray is expected to be committed to a psychiatric clinic before being moved to jail when he appears at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.

The 64-year-old said he “lost the plot” and was “at his wits’ end” with his 19-year-old daughter Olivia when he strangled her in the Westlands Caravan Park near Herne Bay, Kent, on July 21 last year.

Ms Kray, who had a severe anxiety disorder, was described as a “loving and kind” girl.

He then tried to strangle his ex-partner Damyantee Cowan, also known as Sheela.

After telling police where his daughter’s body was, Kray said: “I couldn’t let her suffer any more, so I just, I know it sounds callous, but I couldn’t think of anything else to do. I’m at my wits’ end for months and months. I know it’s no excuse.”

Kray admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility and attempted murder in December and appeared in court for the sentencing hearing on Friday.

After being told details of the “complex and unusual” case, Judge Philip Statman adjourned the hearing until Monday morning to allow him time to consider the appropriate sentence.

He indicated he would allow Kray to finish treatment at the Trevor Gibbens unit in Maidstone before being moved to prison as part of what is known as a “hybrid” sentence.