Four Manchester hospitals cancelled operations on Monday morning after a burst water main hit supplies.

Patients have been urged not to attend the Manchester Royal Infirmary, Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital while the problem is rectified unless there is an “urgent clinical need”.

We are currently experiencing problems with our water supply due to a mains leak off-site. We are urging patients not to attend the following hospitals for the time being unless there is an urgent clinical need: https://t.co/8lVf89hJb7 — MFT NHS (@MFTnhs) February 4, 2018

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said cancer operations would take place as planned, along with any urgent procedures.

The trust said it was contacting patients and that operations would be rescheduled “as soon as possible”.

All outpatient services will be running as usual on Monday and anyone with an appointment has been told to attend it as planned.