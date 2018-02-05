Wintry conditions are beginning to bite as “heavy snowfall” in south-east England led to disruption and accidents on the roads.

Kent Police urged motorists to take care and allow extra time for journeys as officers responded to crashes on the M20 near Maidstone.

Snow and ice warnings have been issued for swathes of the country, with most parts seeing freezing temperatures overnight.

A yellow warning has been issued for London, the south east and the east of England until 10am on Monday as a band of snow showers moves in from the north east.

Kent Police tweeted there was “heavy snowfall” affecting the M20 and said conditions were poor on a wider part of the network.

“Be aware. Extra time. Allow space watch for changing road conditions. If you get stuck stay with your car leave engine running. If you are able, Low gear low revs keep moving,” the force tweeted.

WARNING – Please take care on #Kent’s roads this morning, there’s risk of ice and we’re expecting #snow too – up to 3cm – enough to make journeys a little more tricky. Please drive to the conditions, keeping speeds down and lights on #drivetoarrive – THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/zdj1JWD6wz — Kent Fire and Rescue (@kentfirerescue) February 5, 2018

Another yellow warning for ice has been issued covering the East Midlands, east and north-east England and Yorkshire and Humber.

Meanwhile another snow and ice weather warning has been issued for Wales, Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and northern England, beginning on Monday night from 8pm and continuing until 3pm on Tuesday.

Forecasters say snow is likely to be confined to hills above 100 metres over Northern Ireland and low levels elsewhere.

Between 1-3cm of snow is possible away from the coasts, with up to 5cm predicted above 200 metres.