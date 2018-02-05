The only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that attacked Paris in November 2015 is appearing in public for the first time since his arrest nearly two years ago.

Salah Abdeslam goes on trial in his hometown of Brussels on Monday for the shooting that led to his capture.

A courtroom sketch of Salah Abdeslam at the Palace of Justice in Brussels (Petra Urban via AP)

Security is high at the Brussels courthouse, with armed guards and multiple checkpoints leading to the courtroom where Abdeslam is to appear.

He has refused to speak to investigators in France.

Abdeslam and co-defendant Soufiane Ayari are accused of taking part in a shooting incident in Vorst, Belgium, on March 15 2016.

A police convoy carrying Salah Abdeslam and other defendants arrives at the Palace of Justice (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The incident took place when six members of a Franco-Belgian research team investigating the attacks in Paris were carrying out a search of an allegedly empty safe house of the terrorists and were attacked.

Belgian lawyer Sven Mary arrives for the trial (Emmanuel Dunand/AP)

Days after Abdeslam’s capture, extremists struck in Brussels.

A total of 162 people died in the two attacks.