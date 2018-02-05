Three men have been charged with murder after a 29-year-old man died following an attack in a bar.

Anthony Condron, from Huyton, Merseyside, died after an altercation in the Maya bar on Wood Street in Liverpool in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Merseyside Police said Jamie Addison, 22, of Bridgewater Street, Liverpool, Joseph Booth, 24, of Ashbourne Road, Aigburth, and Paul Byrne, 23, of Ribbledale Road, Mossley Hill, had been charged with murder.

The three men have been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said the victim, who had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends, died in hospital after an “unprovoked attack”.

Detectives still want to speak to anyone who was at the Maya bar in the early hours, particularly a group of girls who are thought to have been in the bar area when the incident took place.

Anyone with information should call 0151 777 4044 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.