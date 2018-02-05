Two children at the centre of a transatlantic parental battle must leave their mother in England and return to their father in the United States, a judge in London has ruled.

The youngsters, who are aged 15 and 11, found themselves at the centre of a legal fight after their mother became involved with another man and their parents’ marriage broke down.

Deputy High Court judge Susan Jacklin heard that the children had been born and brought up in Britain, and lived with their parents in northern England.

A dispute developed last year after their mother became involved with another man and their parents’ relationship broke down.

They had stayed in England with their mother, after returning for a holiday, and their father had begun legal action and asked Judge Jacklin to order their return to Virginia.

Judge Jacklin has ruled in his favour.

She said a judge in Virginia would make decisions about the children’s future.

Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling by Judge Jacklin after a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.

The judge has not identified the family involved.