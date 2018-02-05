Migrants are to be charged twice as much to access the NHS, under plans which will result in up to £220 million extra funding for the health service.

The immigration health surcharge is paid by people from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who are seeking to live in the UK for six months or more to work, study or join family.

It will rise from £200 to £400 per year, with the discounted rate for students and those on the Youth Mobility Scheme increasing from £150 to £300, the Department of Health said.

The department estimates the NHS spends £470 on average per person per year on treating surcharge payers.

Their projections suggest that the increased charges may provide around an extra £220 million every year, with this money going back to NHS services.

Health Minister James O’Shaughnessy said: “Our NHS is always there when you need it, paid for by British taxpayers. We welcome long-term migrants using the NHS, but it is only right that they make a fair contribution to its long-term sustainability.”