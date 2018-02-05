An American investigator into the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade has been found stabbed to death in his home, Kenyan police said.

Esmond Bradley Martin was found at his home in Nairobi with a stab wound to the neck after a family member went to check on him after he did not respond to phone calls, according to Nicolas Kamwende, head of criminal investigations in the Kenyan capital.

1/3 It is with deep shock & horror that we learn this morning of the death of long time conservationist, Esmond Bradley Martin, whom police say died in suspicious circumstances st his home in Karen, Nairobi. Esmond led investigations into ivory & rhino horn trafficking — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 5, 2018

2/3 Esmond was at the forefront of exposing the scale of ivory markets in USA, Congo, Nigeria, Angola, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and recently Myanmar. He always collaborated with Save the Elephants and worked with many of us generously sharing his findings & views. — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 5, 2018

3/3 Esmond was a global authority on ivory and rhino horn trafficking. We send our deepest condolences to his wife. RIP Esmond, pachyderms have lost a great champiom — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) February 5, 2018

Conservationist Paula Kahumbu said Mr Martin led investigations into the illegal trade of elephant ivory and rhino horn that threatens the two species with extinction.

Ms Kahumbu said he was at the forefront of exposing ivory traffickers in the US, Congo, Vietnam, Nigeria, Angola, China and recently Burma.