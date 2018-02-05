A rescue mission was launched after a car crashed into a sea loch in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency services were called to the west side of Loch Ryan near Stranraer from about 1.30am on Monday after receiving reports of a woman trapped inside the vehicle.

Police Scotland tasked firefighters, lifeboat and coastguard crews to help out in the operation.

The woman had managed to escape the vehicle and was found near the water’s edge.

She was suffering from mild hypothermia and taken to Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer for treatment.