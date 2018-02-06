Donald Trump’s latest Twitter barb to be aimed at the UK leads several papers on Tuesday.

The US president angered British politicians and NHS officials on Monday by saying the health service is “not working” and a reason universal healthcare should not be rolled out in America.

With the headline “You’re sick Mr President” the Daily Mirror responds to the tweet in which he said the NHS is “going broke”.

The Times reports that the head of the NHS, Simon Stevens, “goaded” Mr Trump by inviting him to visit British hospitals so that he could see healthcare delivered at half the cost of the US system.

The Metro also reports on Mr Trump’s comments, saying they sparked a diplomatic row between Washington and London.

And the Independent says the acrimony is “another wound for the special relationship”.

The Government is close to taking over the Virgin-branded East Coast Mainline franchise as it nears collapse, the Financial Times reports.

The Guardian also reports on the franchise’ expected return to public ownership.

The Daily Telegraph says there are calls for Suffragettes who were jailed during their fight to get the vote for women to be pardoned, as events mark 100 years since the right was first extended.

Meanwhile Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has emerged as the Brexit “rebel in chief”, according to the i.

A company that provides taxpayer-funded cars for disabled people has amassed £2.4 billion and is paying its boss £1.7 million a year, according to the Daily Mail.

A man accused of carrying out the 1992 Hyde Park bombing faces legal action after victims’ families secured legal aid, The Sun reports.

The Daily Express reports on the wintry weather gripping the UK.

And the Daily Star reports on the off-field activities of a “big name Premier League footballer”.