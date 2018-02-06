Theresa May has said some women could be put off taking part in public life due to bullying and harassment on social media.

The Prime Minister said she had sensed an increase in an “aggressive attitude in politics” which had led to the intimidation of candidates, “most often focused on women”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour as part of a show to mark the centenary of women’s suffrage, Mrs May said: “I think we need to just step back and say that sadly this … I think is leading to some women feeling that they don’t want to put their head above the parapet, they don’t want to take part in public life.

Luciana Berger is among those to have received abuse online (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“This is across the political spectrum. You know, in my party Esther McVey has particularly suffered from this, but Luciana Berger on the Labour benches has suffered from this.”

