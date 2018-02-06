Lambing season came early to parts of Cornwall, where the mild weather has welcomed a new generation of lambs.

Lambing seasonA mum and a newborn lamb bond in their pen at The Olde House, Chapel Amble (Ben Birchall (PA)
Lambing seasonAn orphaned newborn lamb sits under a heat lamp (Ben Birchall/PA)
New baby lambsA lamb born on the Tregullas Farm, on the Lizard, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Newborn quad lambsNewborn quad lambs gather around their mother at The Olde House (Ben Birchall/PA)
New baby lambsA one-week-old spring lamb enjoys its first run in an open barn (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lambing seasonAn orphaned newborn lamb bounces around in its pen (Ben Birchall/PA)
second lambing seasonHolly Gear, 23, feeds newborn orphaned lambs in the lambing shed at The Olde House (Ben Birchall/PA)
Newborn quad lambsA week-old lamb springs into the air (Ben Birchall/PA)
New baby lambsA lamb peeks through a feeding hole (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lambing seasonSnow falls on a new mum and her week-old lamb in Chapel Amble, near Wadebridge (Ben Birchall/PA)