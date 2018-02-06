Matt Hancock has said he is “delighted” that his personal smartphone app “caught the imagination” of social media users last week, and admitted that he found some of the posts on it “absolutely hilarious”.

Mr Hancock, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, became the first MP to launch his own smartphone app last week, which features videos and picture galleries of the West Suffolk MP’s activities.

The app quickly became inundated with joke posts and memes, however.

NEWS: Today I’ve launched the Matt Hancock app to connect with my West Suffolk constituents. Follow the link to download it & see what’s going on in the Matt app https://t.co/UBH3DtQQhR pic.twitter.com/6FOLjdtPqb — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 1, 2018

Speaking about the app for the first time since it generated huge online interest last week, Mr Hancock said: “The point of the app is that I want to use all tools available to communicate with my constituents, and I’m delighted that app’s caught the imagination to the extent it has.

“I think some of the postings on it are absolutely hilarious, but the best thing about it is that the tone of the posts are really positive and cheerful, and I am delighted at the reception we’ve got for a new way of communicating between an MP and the constituency they represent.”

He made the comments at Buckingham Palace shortly before the 10th anniversary dinner of the British Asian Trust.

The dinner was hosted by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and saw a performance from British rapper Naughty Boy.

Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary, was also in attendance.