A man has died at the scene of a fire which was tackled at its peak by 80 firefighters.

A dozen fire engines from across west London were called to Holland Park Gardens in Holland Park following reports of a blaze at a house which had been converted into flats.

The first call was made at just before 9.45pm on Tuesday and the fire was under control four hours later.

#HollandPark update: We now have 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers at the scene of a flat fire in Holland Park Gardens https://t.co/OxNZLphRjX pic.twitter.com/Xcn3LZoGFa — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 7, 2018

The London Ambulance Service said it sent paramedics and its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

It said: “Sadly, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, one patient – a man – died at the scene.”

London Fire Brigade said eight neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution following the fire at a first floor flat.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

Thinking of those caught up in the fire around Holland Park tonight. No details to share as of yet. We hope that everyone is safe, and are thankful for the Firefighters onsite. — Justice 4 Grenfell (@officialJ4G) February 7, 2018

The site of the fire is around a mile away from the charred remains of the Grenfell Tower, where a fierce blaze killed 71 people last June.

The Justice for Grenfell campaign tweeted: “Thinking of those caught up in the fire around Holland Park tonight. No details to share as of yet. We hope that everyone is safe, and are thankful for the Firefighters onsite.”