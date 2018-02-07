The search has resumed for two overdue skiers who failed to return from the Cairngorm mountains.

A rescue team of four from Cairngorms Mountain Rescue team began searching for the pair last night before the search was stood down.

A rescue aircraft and coastguard helicopter is also involved in the search which resumed at 6am on Wednesday.

CMRT have started deploying onto hill. RAF Lossiemouth MRT also in attendance. Rescue Aircraft 951 currently searching plateau prior to uplifting MR teams. Braemar MRT tasked to search from the south side of the plateau. Updates asap. — Cairngorm MRT (@cairngorm_mrt) February 7, 2018

The skiers went missing on Tuesday night, prompting the search of the Cairngorm Plateau.

Mountain rescue teams from Braemar are also involved in the search of the south side of the plateau.