Children are among nine people believed to have travelled to England illegally in the back of a lorry.

Bedfordshire Police said the group were discovered in the vehicle at Toddington Services on the M1 northbound, north of Luton, in the early hours on Wednesday.

The nine are currently being checked over by medics. It is believed they travelled to the UK from Europe.

@bedspolice on scene at Toddington Service Station at the moment with 9 people removed from the back of a lorry from the continent. All being checked over by @EMASNHSTrust to ensure welfare before they are removed to safety @bedssouthresp pic.twitter.com/5w8oT1V4Rd — PC5055 Barry Gargett (@Beds_PC5055) February 7, 2018

A police spokeswoman said detectives were working to establish the ages, nationalities and identities of those involved, but said the group contained “a mixture of adults and children”.