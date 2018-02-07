Two people have been killed in separate fires in west London overnight.

A man died in Holland Park Gardens, in Holland Park, as 80 firefighters tackled a blaze at a house which had been converted into flats.

And a woman died in a fire at a flat in Burnfoot Avenue in Fulham.

Sadly a man has died following the flat fire in #Holland Park last night https://t.co/OxNZLphRjX pic.twitter.com/LSApRlCNBy — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 7, 2018

Michael Desouza, neighbour of the Holland Park victim, described him as an “eccentric” man who owned a dog.

He said emergency services rescued the dog from the property and gave it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Firefighters at the scene in Holland Park Gardens (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jennifer Crago, who left her flat to stay with a friend after seeing the fire from her window, said CPR was performed on the man in the street at around 10.45pm.

The 40-year-old said: “I heard a smash and there was some screaming and I looked out through my blinds and there was literally just orange flames shooting out of the window.”

Jessica Lemaitre, who also lives at Holland Park Gardens, said the victim enjoyed doing “mechanical things with his car” and was “very friendly”.

The man who died was described by neighbours as ‘eccentric’ and ‘friendly’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

The first call was made to the emergency services just before 9.45pm and the fire was under control four hours later.

A dozen fire engines were called from across west London.

The London Ambulance Service said it sent paramedics and its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

It said: “Sadly, despite extensive resuscitation efforts, one patient – a man – died at the scene.”

London Fire Brigade said eight neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution following the blaze in a first-floor flat.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

The flat where the man died (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Holland Park fire took place around a mile away from the charred remains of the Grenfell Tower, where a fierce blaze killed 71 people last June.

The Justice for Grenfell campaign tweeted: “Thinking of those caught up in the fire around Holland Park tonight. No details to share as of yet. We hope that everyone is safe, and are thankful for the firefighters onsite.”

Sadly, a woman died in a fire in a flat in #Fulham yesterday evening: https://t.co/di5sb7wz24 pic.twitter.com/Y5Ho2y0I68 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 7, 2018

Two appliances and 14 firefighters attended the blaze in Fulham after being called at 6.41pm.

The fire was under control just after 7.30pm, and the cause is under investigation.