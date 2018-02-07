Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a train to Glasgow.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was travelling on the 10.28pm service from East Kilbride to Glasgow Central on Saturday February 3 when she was attacked.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the woman was sleeping on the train when she was approached by a man.

He kissed and touched her inappropriately, before sexually assaulting her.

Officers said the attack lasted some time but it may not have been apparent to other passengers.

At Glasgow Central the woman spoke to a group of passengers who had been on the train who helped her towards a connecting train service.

The suspect is white, in his 20s and around 5ft 10ins with a slim build.

He has dark hair and was wearing a blue Stone Island top, black jeans and dark Adidas trainers.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “The woman had been asleep on the train prior to the assault and it may not have been apparent to other passengers that she was being assaulted.

The attack lasted for some time and may have been witnessed by other passengers in that carriage.

“Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and may have seen what happened or felt concerned by what they saw.

“Likewise, if you know anyone matching the description of the man, please get in touch.”

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.