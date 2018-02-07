Two skiers who failed to return from the Cairngorm mountains survived a night of freezing temperatures by digging a hole in the snow for shelter.

One of the pair, realising they were lost as night fell on Tuesday, and sent a text message to a family member asking them to call for help.

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue team began searching on Tuesday night before the hunt was stopped in the early hours owing to bad weather and poor visibility.

It resumed at first light on Wednesday morning, with both skiers found at around 7.40am “safe and well, albeit a little cold”, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

Neither required medical treatment and both were airlifted to the Mountain Rescue base to thaw out and warm up.