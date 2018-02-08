Approximately 100 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Rochdale.

Crews were called to Albert Royds Street at about 1.10am on Thursday and are expected to be at the scene “through the day”, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

This video shows you the extent of the fire here in #Rochdale. Crews working incredibly hard to tackle this fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9D09CcTX2q — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) February 8, 2018

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed owing to smoke, while a number have been evacuated from their homes.

The fire service said: “Albert Royds Street remains closed and it is anticipated that firefighters will remain at the scene through the day so the public are advised to check of any road closures before they travel.”

You can see here the size of the smoke plume which is blowing towards the east of Rochdale. Those local are reminded to keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/4jlCojQqUd — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) February 8, 2018

The blaze is also expected to cause disruption to trains, with National Rail warning that all lines are blocked between Rochdale and Todmorden.