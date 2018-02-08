A suspect accused of swallowing a drugs stash has spent more than three weeks in custody as police wait for him to go to the toilet.

The man was arrested in Harlow, Essex, on January 17 and officers have been tweeting updates of what they have described as “poo watch”.

He is charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Police said they would continue to apply to court for custody extensions until the man goes for a poo.

#London gang nominal arrested for failing to stop for police and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, male doesn’t think we have the power to keep him until he removes said items from his bottom💩, #thinkagain #opraptor pic.twitter.com/oThvqtRrwc — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) January 17, 2018

The suspect was arrested by officers from Essex Police’s Operation Raptor West, the gangs and urban street crime unit for Harlow, Epping Forest, Brentwood and Thurrock district.

The unit said that Wednesday was day 21 “for our man on #poowatch”, adding: “Still no movements/items to report, he will remain with us until Friday when we are back at court where we will be requesting a further eight days should he not produce anything before that hearing.”

They earlier wrote: “Male doesn’t seem to understand that eventually he will need/have to go.”

Day 21/3 weeks for our man on #poowatch still no movements/items to report, he will remain with us until Friday when we are back at court where we will be requesting a further 8 days should he not produce anything before that hearing #opraptor https://t.co/SqeD9keiyA — Op Raptor West (@OpRaptorWest) February 7, 2018

Officers said the man was being seen daily by doctors and constantly watched, adding: “This is his own choice and so far his health is fine.”

Police said the suspect was alleged to be involved with a London gang.

Chief Superintendent Paul Wells, Essex Police’s lead for Operation Raptor, said: “Drug dealing and a gang lifestyle is not glamorous.

“You’ll be exploited, be the victim or perpetrator of violence, you’ll spend your days wondering whether a rival dealer or police officer will find you first.

“You’ll be expected to courier and deliver drugs and that might involve you swallowing or carrying them inside you, which is particularly dangerous.

“If you are arrested and suspected of having drugs inside you, we can and will keep you in custody until you produce them.

“It’s important that Essex Police continues to highlight the reality around drug and gang-related crime.”