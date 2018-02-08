The trial of the surviving suspect from the 2015 Islamic State attacks in Paris has resumed – without the suspect in court.
Salah Abdeslam had informed the tribunal that he did not want to come to Thursday’s hearing in Brussels – the first since he was initially brought before the court on Monday.
He and another man, Sofiane Ayari, face charges of attempted murder in a terrorist context over a March 15 2016 shootout with police in the Belgian capital.
Abdeslam, who at the time was Europe’s most-wanted fugitive, escaped out of a window with Ayari.
A third Islamic State suspect died.
The pair were captured a few days later.
On March 22 2016, IS suicide bombers struck the Brussels metro and airport.
Prosecutors have asked for the maximum 20-year prison term.
