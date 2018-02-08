The man who sparked the controversial Westminster child sex abuse probe has been sacked as a school governor after being charged with paedophile offences.

Operation Midland was launched after a single accuser, a man who can only be identified as “Nick”, told police he had been raped and abused for nine years by the VIP gang.

However, the £2.5 million investigation collapsed without any arrests and Nick has since appeared in court charged with possession of indecent images of children.

Ex-home secretary Lord Brittan died before police told his wife his name had been cleared (Chris Jackson/PA)

Nick was sacked after the allegations which led to him being charged came to light.

A school spokesman said he is “deeply saddened” and that none of the allegations “relate to the position he held as a governor within this school”.

Nick has appeared in court on six charges, all of which he denies, and is due to face trial at crown court later this year.

His Westminster claims included allegations of child murder, rape and torture by senior figures in politics, the army and security services.

As part of their investigation, Metropolitan Police raided the homes of prominent figures, including D-Day veteran Lord Bramall and the late ex-home secretary Lord Brittan.

Lady Brittan hit out after it emerged police decided her husband had no case to answer but failed to tell him before he died of cancer.

She and Lord Bramall, formerly head of the Army, received a reported £100,000 in compensation from the force.

Scotland Yard’s then chief Lord Hogan-Howe has also apologised to those named in the probe.

Lord Janner’s son Daniel Janner QC has vowed to bring a private prosecution against ‘Nick’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last September, Northumbria Police said it had passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to decide if charges of perverting the course of justice and fraud would be brought against Nick in relation to the Westminster allegations.

Labour peer and former MP Lord Janner was among those accused and died in 2015 before his name was cleared.

His son Daniel Janner QC has vowed to bring a private prosecution if the CPS does not pursue the charges.

Former MP Harvey Proctor, who was also the subject of the disproved allegations, has called for an independent inquiry into the anonymity given to sex abuse victims.

All alleged victims of sexual offences have automatic lifelong anonymity, even if the allegations are never proven.

It is a criminal offence to publicly identify anyone who has made an allegation of sexual abuse.