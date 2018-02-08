Police have named a 20-year-old student who died in an incident involving a barrier outside a busy city centre nightclub.

Olivia Burt, in her first year at Durham University, suffered a serious head injury near the entrance to Missoula just before midnight on Wednesday as people queued to get in the popular venue.

First-aiders tried to save her life and attempted CPR, but she died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday afternoon confirmed Miss Burt died as a result of head injuries.

She had only joined Durham University in October and was studying natural sciences.

According to The Tab student newspaper, the bar was packed and there was a long queue waiting to get in.

Revellers who saw the horrific scene were in tears as helpers then the emergency services tried to revive her.

In a statement, Missoula said it was “a terrible accident” and that they were working with the police and security company which provides door staff.

A spokeswoman added: “Our thoughts are with the young lady’s family and friends.”

Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, from Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Olivia during this incredibly sad time.

“A joint investigation is ongoing between ourselves and Durham County Council to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Missoula’s Wednesday-evening event, Game Over, describes itself as Durham’s biggest student night and it is in the popular Walkergate area of bars and restaurants.

Students said the venue is often busy and uses barriers when queues of people are waiting to get in.

Durham Police said: “When officers arrived, the student was being resuscitated by door staff before the ambulance service continued attempts to revive her.

“Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Forensic experts were working at the scene and covered the spot where she was injured with a large blue tent.

Owen Adams, pro-vice-chancellor colleges and student experience, Durham University, said: “We are extremely shocked and saddened by the death of a Durham University student in Durham City last night.

“We are offering support to students and staff.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”