The new Eurostar route from London to Amsterdam will be launched on April 4, marking a “historic milestone” in the expansion of international high-speed rail travel.

The service will start with two trains a day, taking three hours, with one-way fares from £35.

Return journeys will connect through Brussels as a temporary measure while the UK and Netherlands governments complete an agreement on passport checks.

Nicolas Petrovic, chief executive of Eurostar, said: “The launch of our service to the Netherlands represents an exciting advance in cross-Channel travel and heralds a new era in international high-speed rail.

“With direct services from the UK to the Netherlands, France and Belgium, we are transforming the links between the UK and three of Europe’s top trading nations.

“Our new route marks the culmination of the extensive investment in high-speed rail on both sides of the Channel.”