In a historic moment for the Koreas, Mr Moon shook hands in public with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, as dignitaries took their places at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War. She is part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony.