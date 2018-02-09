The architect of the new £80 million V&A Dundee museum has praised construction workers as he visited the completed building for the first time.

Japanese designer Kengo Kuma met workers as the focus moves to the interior of the V&A, fitting out gallery spaces, a cafe and a restaurant ahead of its opening in September.

Said to be inspired by cliffs along the east coast of Scotland, the project is Mr Kuma’s first in the UK.

The architect, who is also designing the National Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, said: “I am delighted to return to Dundee and see the completed construction of V&A Dundee.

“Today I am pleased to meet with some of the people who have brought our design to life, and to give my thanks for their hard work in creating this complex structure.

“I love the Scottish landscape and this very beautiful country, and I am proud to be working on this project which will attract people to Dundee from all over the world.”

The museum’s opening exhibition Ocean Liners: Speed & Style will “re-imagine the golden age of ocean travel”.

Construction work started in March 2015 (Robert Perry/V&A Dundee/PA)

The V&A will also feature Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s restored Oak Room at its centre.

More than 1,500 people have worked on the construction of the museum which started in 2015.

Director Philip Long said: “Kengo Kuma’s design, which beautifully links the city and the River Tay, is already attracting global interest.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has worked on this project with its remarkable construction and engineering, including BAM Construct UK, Arup, Turner & Townsend and many, many others.

“Dundee is an exciting, creative city with an incredible history of design innovation. I am proud that our museum can be part of the ongoing regeneration of the city, attracting investment and creating new jobs.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “Our city is at the centre of unprecedented global attention as anticipation mounts ahead of the September opening of V&A Dundee.

“This demonstrates the transformational impact that the museum of design is already having, as we strive to create new opportunities for people in the city.”