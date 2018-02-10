A crash involving motorcycle police accompanying Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his visit to southern California has left one officer needing hospital treatment.

But Mr Trudeau’s vehicle was not involved in the accident, and he was not hurt, officials said.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the crash involving California Highway Patrol officers happened shortly after Mr Trudeau’s motorcade left the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where Mr Trudeau gave a speech on Friday night.

One officer was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. It is not clear what caused the crash.

Mr Trudeau was on his second day of a visit to California. He made appearances in San Francisco on Thursday and is set to appear in Los Angeles on Saturday.