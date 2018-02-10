Police have launched an investigation after an 18-year-old man died of “significant injuries”.

Officers were alerted by paramedics who were called to an address in Sackville Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire, where the “seriously injured” man was found at 2.18am on Saturday (10/2).

The teenager was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth where he later died.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We’re investigating the circumstances of his death and are carrying out activity in other areas of Portsmouth as we believe the man may have been assaulted earlier in the evening.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries on roads including: Liverpool Road, Manchester Road, Guildford Road, and Sandringham Road.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed anything suspicious.”