Rescuers have resumed their search for two brothers who went missing while walking in the Highlands.

Alan Gibson, 56, and Neil Gibson, 63, set off on a walk at around 7.45am in Strathcarron, Wester Ross on Thursday.

They failed to return that night and were reported missing.

Alan Gibson, 56, who is one of the two missing hillwalkers (Police Scotland/PA)

It is understood the pair, who have a black Pointer dog called Archie with them, were planning to walk in the Achnashellach area.

Torridon, Kintail, and RAF Mountain Rescue Teams have been searching the area, with the coastguard helicopter from Inverness also involved on Saturday.

Neil Gibson, 63, is also missing (Police Scotland/PA)

Police urged anyone who remembers seeing the men or has information about their whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 4089 of 8 February.