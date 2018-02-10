Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace after a man was seriously assaulted outside a bar near a station.

The 23-year-old man was attacked outside Dow’s Bar on Dundas Street, Glasgow, at around 9pm on Friday November 17.

Detectives believe the three men in the images may have information which could help their investigation into the incident near Queen Street station.

CCTV still issued by Police Scotland of a man they want to trace (Police Scotland/PA)

The three men are in their late twenties or early thirties, white and were wearing the type of clothing worn by tradesmen or people in the building trade.

They spoke with Glasgow accents.

One man has a shaved head and a slim build while the second man has a stocky build, a beard and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a dark blue T-shirt underneath.

CCTV still of a man police want to trace (Police Scotland/PA)

The third man has a slim build, was wearing a baseball cap and carrying a rucksack and a blue hard hat.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises any of the men in the images is asked to contact CID officers at Glasgow city centre police station via 101, quoting incident number PS-20171117-3716.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.