Sunday’s papers serve up a mixture of headlines – from the latest on Brexit to the continuing fallout from allegations against Oxfam workers.

The Sunday Telegraph keeps politics at the top of its agenda, with a story about the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

The paper claims diplomats from EU states have raised concerns that Mr Barnier has “fractured” the coalition of 27 countries by “dramatically stepping up his aggression towards Britain”, and is risking a UK “walkout”.

'Barnier is risking a UK walkout, EU states fear' – tomorrow's front page of The Sunday @Telegraph #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TxscT7Sbh7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 10, 2018

Theresa May, meanwhile, is planning to set out her “road map” for Brexit, according to the Sunday Express.

The paper says the Prime Minister will spearhead a series of speeches to underline her vision for post-Brext Britain, amid growing pressure from backbenchers not to cave in to the “bullying” demands of Brussels.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: May sets out road map to Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LXCjfHulsf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2018

It comes as the Independent reports that a survey found people in the UK have little or no understanding of what the Government wants to achieve from Brexit.

Continuing with the politics theme, The Observer reports that Labour launched an attack on the privatised water industry, accusing firms of paying out a “scandalous” sum in dividends to shareholders since 2015, while forcing up prices for customers.

Observer front page, 11 February 2018: Private water payouts are a public scandal, says Labour pic.twitter.com/vfWA9T2TAJ — The Guardian (@guardian) February 10, 2018

The Sunday Times continues to follow-up on its story about Oxfam, which has denied claims it covered up the use of prostitutes by aid workers in Haiti in 2011.

The paper claims more than 120 workers for Britain’s leading charities were accused of sexual abuse in the past year alone.

Tomorrow's Sunday Times front page: Charities reel as 120 accused of sexual abuse #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TBgGcn9qb2 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) February 10, 2018

Both the Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star lead on stories about James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables.

The Mirror carries an interview with a fellow prisoner, who claims he punched Venables after he bragged about the murder of the toddler.

The Star reports that Venables claims he was “possessed by the devil” when he committed the murder.

DAILY STAR: The Devil made me kill little Jamie #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/d3v3T09ch6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 10, 2018

Elsewhere, the Sunday People claims a terror suspect secured a job at Heathrow Airport.