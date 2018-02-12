Workers training to be plumbers, electricians and bricklayers can expect to earn well above the national average when they are qualified, according to a new study.

People learning a trade can expect to earn around £2,000 a year above the national average by 2022, research by Screwfix found.

The DIY chain predicted that the highest earners will be plumbers and electricians, with pay set to reach £31,000.

The average annual salary of a tradesperson will be over £27,500 by 2022, said the report.

Graham Bell, chief executive of Screwfix, said: “The research supports our belief that a trade apprenticeship is a strong career choice for young people in this country.

“Apprenticeships lead to careers in highly skilled jobs, which are in high demand and therefore attract a healthy, competitive salary.

“For young people starting out they offer a great career choice without the burden of large debts from university fees.”