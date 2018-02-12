The ongoing story about Oxfam and an investigation into alleged abuse by its workers in Haiti leads a number of papers for a third day.
The Times features the story claiming the charity knew about concerns relating to two men caught up in the scandal, alongside its main lead which talks about a key migrant scheme not being ready in time for Brexit.
The Guardian also writes about Oxfam, saying the charity is fighting to contain a “growing crisis” and that it is concerned about losing its state funding.
An investigation into a “cover-up” over the Oxfam prostitution scandal leads the Daily Telegraph, with former International Development Secretary Priti Patel saying it was the “tip of the iceberg”.
The Financial Times reports comments from the co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater claiming the markets are entering a new era of volatility.
The i also carries a story of Oxfam on its front page, saying the charity faces a “day of reckoning”.
The Independent reports the number of people being admitted into hospital for drink-related incidents is at a record high in England.
The Metro also carries the comments made by Ms Patel claiming there is a “culture of denial” in the aid sector.
Botched foreign operations and the cost to UK taxpayers leads the Daily Mirror, with the paper calling it a “scandal”.
Weather is the major talking point in the Daily Express, which writes that a polar blast is due to strike the country.
While the Daily Star leads on an injury to Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani during TV show Survival Of The Fittest.
