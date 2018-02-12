Scottish health boards have launched a global recruitment drive for radiologists.

Nine boards are looking to fill 32 vacancies by advertising in Western Europe, India, Australia, the USA and Canada.

The Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) welcomed what it described as a “much-needed international drive to boost radiologist numbers”.

Health Secretary Shona Robison (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Fife, Grampian, Highland and Tayside are the health boards taking part.

The recruitment drive would increase the number of consultant grade radiologists in post by 10%.

Health boards are also investing £4 million in a Radiology Transformation Programme to improve patient services, alongside increased specialist radiology training places.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “This recruitment campaign alongside the £4 million Radiology Transformation Programme already underway, underlines our commitment to ensure that NHS Scotland retains world-class radiology services.

“The campaign highlights the benefits of living in Scotland and working for our NHS, and it demonstrates our commitment to a vibrant, dynamic and outward-looking health service, staffed by some of the very best clinicians from around the world.

“We are determined to recruit and retain the best and the brightest in order to deliver sustainable health services for the people of Scotland.”

Dr Grant Baxter, Scotland lead at RCR, said: “The RCR fully supports this much-needed international drive to boost radiologist numbers.

“We look forward to welcoming and supporting overseas radiologists looking for an exciting new challenge in Scotland.”