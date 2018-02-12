Senior officials in South Africa’s ruling ANC are looking to finalise a power transition that would see the deputy president take over from Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure to resign amid corruption allegations.

The party’s national executive committee will discuss President Zuma’s fate at a meeting on Monday which many South Africans hope will end a period of political limbo in one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said he recognised South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis and that the ruling party committee will provide it.

Analysts believe the committee will call for Mr Zuma’s resignation. If he refuses, the matter could go to parliament for a possible motion of no confidence or impeachment proceedings.