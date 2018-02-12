A soldier who was beaten up by two non-commissioned officers (NCOs) has been awarded £1 million High Court damages.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be identified, was attacked in his room in Germany after a night out in April 2012.

Approving the settlement against the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in London on Monday, Mr Justice Foskett said the man did not currently possess capacity, although it was hoped that position would change before too long.

The soldier, who enlisted in 2009, was in a nightclub when there was a “relatively minor altercation” between him and the other two men.

“However, following his return to barracks, the two NCOs came to his dormitory and attacked him as he was on his bed and subjected him to a prolonged beating – doubtless with the intention of, in their expression, teaching him a lesson for something for which they took offence in the nightclub.”

In due course, added the judge, both NCOs were convicted of assault and sentenced to a period of detention.

Liability for the soldier’s injuries was accepted by the MoD some time ago, but the amount of damages remained in issue until January when agreement was reached.

The judge said: “The claimant has been very well looked after by his close family since these very unfortunate events and that support will doubtless continue in the future.

“All that remains is to wish him and the wider family all the very best for the future .

“I hope this settlement will enable him to get his life back on track and put behind him the unpleasant events of the past.”