Video footage has been released of a walker being located by a Coastguard helicopter after falling ill and being stuck overnight on a coastal path.

The man was exposed to the cold conditions and was suffering from hypothermia when he was located on a ledge 20ft above Monk’s Bay near Bonchurch on the Isle of Wight at 5am on Monday.

He was winched aboard the helicopter and taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport.

He had been reported missing on Sunday and the police called in the Coastguard to assist the search at 12.30am on Monday.

Watch the dramatic moment our Lee-on-Solent Coastguard helicopter locates a man who had been missing since Sunday on the Isle of Wight today. Thanks to Ventnor and Bembridge Coastguards, Bembridge RNLI and Hampshire Police who all joined the search

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Hampshire Constabulary​ had requested HM Coastguard assistance to find the missing man after he’d been reported overdue from his afternoon walk.

“Ventnor and Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team​s, Bembridge RNLI​ Lifeboat and the HM Coastguard helicopter joined the search just after midnight and just before 5am the missing man was located on a ledge 20ft above Monk’s Bay by our Coastguard helicopter.

“The paramedic winchman was lowered to the casualty and he was winched onboard.

“He was suffering from hypothermia and transferred to St Mary’s Hospital where we wish him a speedy recovery.”