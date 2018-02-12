Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has said he is “very hopeful” of a powersharing agreement being reached this week.

After a series of talks involving Theresa May and the leaders of Sinn Fein and the DUP, the premier said there was a “lot of work to do” but progress was going in the “right direction”.

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster said earlier the tone of the talks had been “very good” and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the two parties were “close to an agreement”.

Mr Varadkar said: “We are very hopeful that those two parties are able to come to an agreement this week.”