Three people have been stabbed after a large fight broke out at a funeral in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.

All three were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital with lacerations after the incident at St Colman’s cemetery in Lurgan at around 3.30pm on Monday. None are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and earlier said the disturbance had involved “a large number of people”.

Following the violence, Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said that violence was “absolutely unacceptable but the fact that this was at a funeral is all the more concerning”.

Mr O’Dowd appealed for calm in the area, and also tweeted that there had been a “number of incidents in Lurgan now related to earlier disturbance at graveyard”, though police were unable to immediately confirm that there had been any further violence in the area.