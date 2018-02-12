Donald Trump Jr’s wife has been taken to a New York hospital after she opened an envelope that contained white powder and felt ill, police said.

Vanessa Trump called 911 on Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

Police said she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.

Police say a hazardous material unit is also at the scene.

A police department spokesman said a preliminary test of the powder indicated it was not dangerous.