Jeremy Corbyn has faced questions on a Labour MP who was reprimanded by the party for making “deeply offensive” comments.

The Labour leader was asked if the party plans to suspend Hugh Gaffney, who is reported to have made a joke about Robert Burns not being “bent”, and to have used a racist term when referring to a Chinese meal.

Mr Corbyn said: “He has apologised for what he has said and has been reprimanded for that.

“He is undertaking the appropriate equality and diversity training and indeed he has met and talked to people in the Chinese community and is meeting other communities as well.

“What he said is completely wrong, of course, but he has recognised and understood that and apologised and that’s what we’ve done.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn meets with local party supporters and residents in Penicuik, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour has said it will develop a new anti-discrimination policy following the incident involving Mr Gaffney, who represents Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill.

It comes after Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, who lost the leadership contest to Richard Leonard, claimed an elected councillor had told him he could not back him because he was a “brown, Muslim Paki”.

Mr Corbyn was questioned about Mr Gaffney as he arrived at Shottstown Miners Welfare Halls in Penicuik to give a speech.

Earlier, he was joined by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard as he began a campaign tour across parts of the country.

He is making a series of stops in Selkirk, Midlothian and North Ayrshire this week in which he will pledge to invest in every community.

He has criticised the Scottish Government for being “too timid” against the powerful, but received criticism of his own for failing to back continued membership of the single market and the customs union.