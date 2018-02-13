Further developments in the story surrounding alleged abuse by Oxfam workers dominate the front pages, along with the deaths of three Britons in a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon.

The Times runs with the Oxfam story, saying that the chief executive “failed to act” on allegations that a woman was coerced into sex in return for aid in a disaster zone.

Air tragedy: A survivor running clear of the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in the #GrandCanyon Canyon on Saturday, killing three of the six Britons on board #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/BSh7DiNjAH — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 12, 2018

The Daily Telegraph runs with the same story, with the whistleblower claiming that rapes overseas and abuse in charity shops were ignored.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Oxfam workers 'offered aid for sex' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vxPsx4IkTo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 12, 2018

The Guardian says the charity is “fighting fallout” from the sex scandal, and also reports on an increase in people being admitted to hospital with potentially life-threatening eating disorders.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 13 February 2018: Oxfam deputy quits as charity fights fallout from sex scandal pic.twitter.com/L8sta0RADY — The Guardian (@guardian) February 12, 2018

Barclays leads the Financial Times, with the report looking at allegations of “unlawful financial assistance” the bank is said to have arranged from Qatari investors.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday February 13 https://t.co/hUnj8Cw1sJ pic.twitter.com/uf619r4ly1 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 12, 2018

The Metro carries a picture of the wreckage of the helicopter which crashed at the Grand Canyon, alongside the story of an “abuse scandal” in Oxfam shops.

Tomorrow's front page:'ABUSE SCANDAL'IN OXFAM SHOPSBoss handling child sex claims found no record checks were in place#tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/jFZdw5TVzY — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) February 12, 2018

The Independent runs with pictures of the Grand Canyon crash victims next to a story which says British charities must provide assurances they are protecting vulnerable people.

The i also covers the Oxfam story, with the deputy chief executive resigning in the wake of the allegations.

The Daily Mail reports that the Oxfam scandal has “widened” after claims of abuse spread to its charity shops, with the paper claiming there had been 123 claims of sexual harassment.

Tapes reportedly made by Soham murderer Ian Huntley from prison lead the Sun for a second day.

Tomorrow's front page: Ian Huntley reveals how inmate tried to kill him in leaked cell confession tapes https://t.co/FGFF5a5UL3 pic.twitter.com/s3L7uZFTja — The Sun (@TheSun) February 12, 2018

Meghan Markle has visited the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire to comfort them, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express says a drug which is used to battle arthritis will help stave off dementia.

Tuesday's DAILY EXPRESS: Arthritis drug will fight off dementia #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kO4PCBhZh2 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) February 12, 2018

While the Daily Star claims a “war has been declared” on pancake day races.