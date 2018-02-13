The number of admissions to hospital for eating disorders has nearly doubled in six years, NHS figures show.

Data from NHS Digital show admissions for conditions including anorexia and bulimia reached 13,885 between April 2016 and 2017 – the highest levels seen in six years.

This is almost double the 7,260 admissions seen in hospitals in England the year up to April 2011, the figures show.

The Department of Health said it is aiming to improve waiting times for treatment for young people admitted to hospital with eating disorders

The number of under-18 female admissions for anorexia have also jumped dramatically in the six-year period, from 961 in 2010-11, to almost 1,904 in the latest figures.

The Government said it is aiming to provide treatment within one week for 95% of children and young people referred for urgent cases of an eating disorder by 2020.

Responding to the NHS figures, a Department of Health spokesman said: “We are committed to ensuring everyone with an eating disorder has access to timely treatment.

“We know the numbers seeking treatment are rising and it’s encouraging to see an increase in patients getting routine care within four weeks, as well as a significant improvement in treatment times compared to last year.

“Inpatient treatment should be seen as a last resort, that’s why we have set out plans to expand community-based care for eating disorders – 70 dedicated community eating disorders services are being developed and recruitment to get the teams up to full capacity is under way.”