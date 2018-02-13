Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle has visited a mosque in the shadow of Grenfell Tower to offer her support to those affected by the tragic fire.

The 36-year-old is understood to have made several private visits to the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in Westbourne Park, one of the organisations co-ordinating the first relief effort for Grenfell survivors.

Close to the tower in North Kensington, it helped distribute donations of food, clothing and equipment to survivors in the fire’s immediate aftermath.

Later it carried out funeral services for some of the victims and is helping the community recover from the psychological effects of the disaster.

The blackened shell of Grenfell Tower in west London (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Ms Markle’s trips echo those of her husband-to-be, who visited the mosque with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in September.

During the public visit, the royal pair saw the centre’s prayer hall and met some of the spiritual leaders who have been helping the community.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry during a visit to the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

A source said: “Meghan has regularly been making private visits to organisations as she gets to know the UK charity sector.”