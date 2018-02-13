A man and a woman are to appear at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death at a flat.

Lucy Casey, 43, and James Whitaker, 28, both of Kilburn, north-west London, stood in the dock throughout a hearing at London’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called to Fellows Road in Camden, north-west London, on Friday at 10.30am after paramedics reported a woman had been found with stab injuries.

Hannah Leonard, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casey and Whitaker will appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Thursday.