A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was reported to have jumped from the second storey of an apartment building in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman’s body had been found in a flat in Manchester, shortly after reports that a man had jumped from a window in Swan Street, in the Ancoats area.

Police said they subsequently received “further reports that a number of people had been assaulted”.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Pictures posted to social media showed a flat window with blood spattered across it, and a nearby car with damage to its door and windscreen.

Witnesses told the Manchester Evening News a man had been seen on a rampage, attacking numerous people after jumping out of the window.

According to the newspaper, one woman was on her way to work when a man smashed the rear window of her car before trying to drag her out of it.

The woman’s brother told the paper: “He tried to drag her from the car, she was screaming and trying to stop him. He was smearing blood everywhere.”

The newspaper said it is understood that the police arrived at this point to arrest the man.

Superintendent Chris Hill, of GMP’s City of Manchester team, said: “We are currently working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding what has happened this morning and the woman’s death.

“Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and we have a team of officers working at the scene.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation, however I would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 327, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.