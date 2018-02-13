Meghan Markle stepped out in tartan for her Scottish debut as she joined Prince Harry in Edinburgh.

The American actress-turned-future royal was dressed in a long, navy blue and dark green wool and cashmere-blend Burberry coat.

Meghan greets crowds outside Edinburgh Castle at start of Scottish visit pic.twitter.com/lCxo3C68Iw — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) February 13, 2018

Wrapped up against the cold in the £1,995 coat, Ms Markle was also practical with her small sized dark green handbag, wearing it across her body.

The handbag appeared to be another by Scottish brand Strathberry – the East/West, featuring its signature gold bar closure, and a chain shoulder strap.

Onlookers presented gifts to Meghan Markle during her walkabout (John Linton/PA)

According to glamour.com, how you wear your handbag can give insight into your personality.

Wearing it across, with the bag behind the body, represents “an urban warrior with a clear goal” where the “bag is incidental to her independent self-image”.

Ms Markle’s wide trousers were by Veronica Beard.